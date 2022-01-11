Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A member of NHS Test and Trace collects a sample from a member of the public at the Covid-19 testing site on Hawkwood Road in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 7, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 155 (41%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 222 (59%) have seen a fall.

Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 5,259 new cases in the seven days to January 7, the equivalent of 3,480.3 per 100,000 people.

This is down from a rate of 4,177.8 for the seven days to December 31.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 1,904.7 to 3,111.4, with 4,396 new cases.

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the third highest rate, down slightly from 2,983.8 to 2,946.4, with 1,966 new cases.

Inverclyde has the highest rate in Scotland (2,193.1, down from 2,561.6) and Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (2,003.0, down from 2,298.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in north-east England:

Middlesbrough (up from 1,904.7 to 3,111.4)

Hartlepool (1,754.1 to 2,856.0)

Sunderland (1,585.8 to 2,632.8)

South Tyneside (1,646.9 to 2,667.2)

Darlington (1,380.8 to 2,243.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 31.