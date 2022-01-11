Hancock tests positive for Covid for a second time

Former health secretary Matt Hancock

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus for a second time.

Mr Hancock said he has been self-isolating at home since Monday afternoon following the test result.

“Yesterday afternoon I tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve been isolating at home since then,” he said on Twitter.

“Thankfully I feel fine. Much better than last time and that’s thanks to the vaccine. Get your booster now if you haven’t already.”

Mr Hancock initially contracted the virus in April 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, before vaccines were available.