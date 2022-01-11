At least 600,000 cancelled December flights from Heathrow

A British Airways plane

At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said.

Fears over the Covid variant meant that, from late November, all travellers arriving in the UK were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.

This led to many people scrapping their travel plans over the festive period.

A total of 19.4 million people travelled through Heathrow across the whole of last year.

This was less than a quarter of the pre-pandemic level in 2019, and 12.3% down on 2020.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routes.