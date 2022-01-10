Two teenagers charged with murder following death of man in Christchurch

Christchurch incident

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a property in Heath Road at 7.53pm on January 4 after Dorset Police received reports of concern for the welfare of a man inside.

Officers attended the address and found the body of 35-year-old Edward Reeve.

#LatestNews – Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after 35-year-old Edward Reeve died at an address in Christchurch. Read the full update below: pic.twitter.com/1RP0DQ0yhl — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) January 10, 2022

Following inquiries, two boys – from Christchurch and Bournemouth – have been charged with murder.

The force said the teenagers are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old girl from the Christchurch area, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Following a detailed and fast-moving investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges.

“The family of Edward Reeve has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this truly awful time.

“This matter is now subject to a court process and as is typical in these circumstances, it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

Forensics at the scene in Heath Road last week (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I would like to remind the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings and it is important to stress that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings.

“I would also like to highlight to members of the public that automatic court restrictions will apply to anyone under the age of 18, meaning their name should not be published, which would include any content on social media.

“I am keen to reiterate my thanks to the public for their support following the appeals and the information they have provided to assist our enquiries. The investigation continues so please do contact us if you believe you have information that could assist.”