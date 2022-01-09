Cyclist in his sixties dies after being hit by car in Essex village

A man has died following a collision in #Fairstead.

A car and two cyclists were in collision in Fairstead Road at around 10.30am today (Sunday 9 January).

Sadly, one of the cyclists died at the scene.

A 65 year-old man's been arrested.

Read more: https://t.co/2ORW16bnmm pic.twitter.com/WPUKjgXGyt

— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) January 9, 2022