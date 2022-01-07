Footballer Benjamin Mendy freed on bail by judge

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, 27, accused of a series of serious sex offences against young women, has been freed on bail.

Mendy, 27, has been in custody for 134 days since he was arrested and charged with sex offences on August 26.

The footballer, held at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool before recently being transferred to HMP Manchester, was granted bail by Judge Patrick Thompson at a private hearing at Chester Crown Court, with press excluded from the courtroom.

Mendy had been due to go on trial this month, but the trial has now been put back to June at the earliest.

He has been bailed until January 24, until a further pre-trial hearing.