Take-up of booster and third doses among adults in England, by local authority

Bombardier Ian Bloomfield of the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery gives a Covid-19 vaccine to Sheila Riberio at the vaccination centre in Rates Hall, Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 18 and over in England who have received a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using NHS England data for vaccinations up to January 2 2022 and population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received a booster or third dose; estimated percentage of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received a booster or third dose.

