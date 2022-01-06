Notification Settings

Flights diverted from Gatwick due to ‘IT issues’ in air traffic control tower

UK NewsPublished:

Flights from Tampa, Antigua and Belfast are believed to have been affected by the problems on Thursday morning.

A plane above an airport tower
Three flights have been diverted from Gatwick Airport because of “IT issues” in the air traffic control tower.

Flights from Tampa, Antigua and Belfast are believed to have been affected by the problems on Thursday morning.

Passengers on social media have reported landing at Heathrow amid confusion over what happens next.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said the diversions were the result of “IT issues in the air traffic control tower this morning”.

They later added: “Earlier IT issues in the air traffic control tower this morning have been resolved and flights are arriving and departing as normal.

“Some flights may still experience delays however and passengers are advised to check their flight status with the airline.”

