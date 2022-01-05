Notification Settings

Starmer tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions

UK NewsPublished:

Sir Keir Starmer has pulled out of his Commons showdown with Boris Johnson.

Keir Starmer

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has tested positive for coronavirus a day after a major speech setting out his vision for Britain’s future.

Sir Keir will miss Prime Minister’s Questions, with deputy leader, Angela Rayner, stepping in to face Boris Johnson.

The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in October.

Keir Starmer speech – Birmingham
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Birmingham to set out his party’s ambition for a new Britain on Tuesday (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid-19 symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.

This latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period of self-isolation for the Labour leader since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir addressed an audience in Birmingham where he promised “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect” if his party is returned to power.

