Three men wanted over hunt clashes identified by police

Boxing Day hunts

Investigators have located three men wanted in connection with violent clashes at an annual hunt in Wiltshire.

Scuffles broke out between anti-hunting protesters and supporters at the Boxing Day meet of the Avon Vale Hunt in the village of Lacock, which this year was held on December 27.

Footage of punches being thrown and someone being hit with a placard were widely shared on social media in the wake of the meet.

Wiltshire Police previously arrested three Wiltshire men aged 18, 26 and 30 on suspicion of affray and are were seeking three more.

Following an appeal on New Year’s Day, the force confirmed that the three remaining suspects have now been identified.

The first three men to be arrested have been released under investigation.

Complaints have been made about the conduct of officers policing the event.

The Office of the Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) said previously that it was assessing the complaints.

“We are aware of an incident between Avon Vale Hunt members and hunt protesters which took place in Lacock on December 27,” a spokeswoman said.

“Any correspondence received about the conduct of Wiltshire Police relating to this incident is in the process of being assessed by the OPCC complaints team. This ensures investigative independence and oversight.

“All correspondence will be handled in a fair, open and honest way and will be handled as efficiently as possible, with correspondents being advised of the outcome.