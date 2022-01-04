Girl, 14, killed by car on New Year’s Eve was family’s ‘brightest star’

Olivia Kolek

Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old girl who died on New Year’s Eve after she was hit by a car driven by a suspected drug-driver.

Olivia Kolek was described by her family as their “brightest star” after she was struck by a grey Mercedes in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, at about 4.45pm on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene in Rowley Regis (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A family statement, released through police, said: “Our love, our heart, our life. We will love you forever and longer.

“She had a lot of plans for so many things to do.

“She was the brightest star in our life.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation while police carry out further inquiries.