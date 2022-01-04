E-scooters damaged in New Year’s Day warehouse blaze

Voi rental e-scooters

Hundreds of rental e-scooters have been damaged after a blaze broke out in a Bristol warehouse on New Year’s Day.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) was called to a “significant fire” at an industrial unit in the suburb of Brislington at around 12.30pm on January 1.

The unit was being used to store hundreds of pink Voi e-scooters, which are a popular mode of transport in the city and can be found on most street corners.

Eight fire engines and one aerial ladder were deployed to the scene, AFRS said, and it took 12 firefighters in breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

They were supported by officers from Avon and Somerset Police and environmental health officers from Bristol City Council.

The last crew left the scene at 7.45pm.

AFRS said 200 of the scooters had been removed from the premises.

It said while many were blackened by smoke, it was unclear how many had been damaged beyond repair.

At this stage it is not known what caused the fire, AFRS said.

A Voi spokesman said: “We can confirm that on the 1st of January the fire brigade was at our third-party logistics warehouse, located on Dixon Road in Bristol.

“No one was injured and the situation was quickly brought under control.

“We are taking this incident very seriously and are working closely with the local fire service to thoroughly understand the cause of the fire.

“Following the outcome of their investigation, we will review the findings and take all necessary measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again.