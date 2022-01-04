Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

30,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in four days in Northern Ireland

UK NewsPublished:

The latest figures released on Tuesday cover the period from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

More than 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland in four days across the new year.

The latest figures, which cover from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3, also notified the deaths of 15 patients who previously tested positive for the virus.

A total of 30,423 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Some 50,627 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

There are 112 Covid-19 outbreaks at care homes according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

The hospital occupancy rate has been put at 105%.

On Tuesday morning there were 348 Covid positive inpatients in hospital, of whom 31 were in intensive care.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News