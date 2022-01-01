Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive ‘humbled’ to be made CBE

Liz Cameron

The head of a leading business body in Scotland has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for services to the promotion of Scottish and UK international trade.

Liz Cameron, Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive, said she is “deeply honoured and humbled” at being made a CBE, having previously been made an OBE in 2013 for services to business and commerce.

Ms Cameron has led the expansion of Scotland’s trade relationships across the world which has included the signing of 40 country-to-country market agreements and the establishment of new Scottish trade offices, with the first opened in Yantai, China, in 2017.

She also created a global network of Scottish Chamber ambassadors, who enable faster access to markets using their in-market expertise and connections.

Further achievements include spearheading new public/private partnerships with the Scottish Government involving 500 new small and medium exporters, with those participating increasing turnover by up to £20 million and in the past three years alone, creating over 300 new jobs.

Ms Cameron said: “This is a tremendous accolade and I am deeply honoured and humbled to be awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Honours List.

“I am truly thankful to my family, my colleagues and my friends for supporting me throughout my career. I am also grateful to have the privilege of working with so many talented and outstanding businesses and leaders who continue to inspire and motivate me to do more for our business communities.

“I am so proud of how Scottish businesses and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce Network have continued to forge ahead. This award is a tribute to all businesses who, even in times of crisis, push the boundaries of innovation and trade, and continue to seize the opportunities.