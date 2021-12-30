What the papers say – December 30

A stock image of a pile of newspapers including The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Sun. Picture date: Saturday February 20, 2021.

The nation’s papers are led by a move to add surge capacity to the NHS and concerns over a shortage of Covid tests.

The Guardian front page features a double lead, with the surge facilities running next to a report on Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict on Wednesday night.

Updated Guardian front page, Thursday 30 December 2021: Hospitals urged to find space for 4,000 extra beds as cases surge pic.twitter.com/N8yDcZZs7t — The Guardian (@guardian) December 30, 2021

The Financial Times reports the Nightingale facilities will add up to 100 beds each at eight hospitals and may be set up in gyms and education centres.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday December 30 https://t.co/4DyZUeM3ka pic.twitter.com/ejWMGLWKgu — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 30, 2021

The i leads with the new daily case record of 183,037 and pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Covid test shortages.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there is “no quick fix” to the testing problem.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Testing in tatters as Javid blames huge surge in demand'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/9GjVgpD1n4 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 29, 2021

The Independent says the shortage is keeping “thousands” of NHS staff stuck in isolation.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Lack of tests leaves NHS staff stuck in isolation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4ZHxmZpyMZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 29, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads with a protest by anti-vaxxers outside a Covid testing site.