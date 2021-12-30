Notification Settings

Liverpool hospital taxi bomber had ‘murderous intent’, coroner rules

UK NewsPublished:

The inquest into death of Emad Al Swealmeen heard that it was unclear when he meant to detonate the bomb.

Liverpool Womenâs Hospital incident

Liverpool Women’s Hospital bomber Emad Al Swealmeen died from the explosion and fire caused by the improvised device he manufactured with “murderous intent”, a coroner has ruled.

Iraqi-born Al Swealmeen was killed when the bomb he made at flat he rented in the city went off with him inside the taxi.

The driver, David Perry, survived the blast, captured on hospital CCTV.

The bombing came shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday, not far from a nearby church service attended by hundreds of people at Liverpool Cathedral.

Senior coroner Andre Rebello concluded a brief inquest into the death of Al Swealmeen at Liverpool and Wirral Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

Recording his conclusion the coroner said: “On November 14 2021 Emad Jamil Salman Al Swealmeen died in a taxi in front of Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“He died from an explosion and subsequent fire caused by an improvised explosive device which he had carried into the taxi.

“It is found he manufactured the improvised explosive device, designed to project shrapnel, with murderous intent.”

He added: “It remains unclear as to whether he intended the device to detonate when it did.”

