Three arrested after man stabbed to death in Leicester

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a Leicester street.

Raju Modhwadia, also known as Kara Muru, was found with stab wounds in Evington Road, near the junction with Hamilton Street, in Leicester at around 12.30am on Monday.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance but died shortly after 1am.

A murder investigation was launched and three men, aged 32, 33, and 35 -and all from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Investigators are now appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Nicole Main, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “While we continue to make progress in the investigation, we continue to need you, the public, to tell us what you know.

“Mr Modhwadia has lost his life and we remain determined to find the answers we need for his family.”

She added: “Please continue to think back to if you were in the area of Evington Road and Hamilton Street late on Boxing Day evening or during the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday. Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? Have you any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that we have not seen?

“Or have you heard anything since the incident that could help us progress our investigation further? What have you heard? What do you know? If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, we urge you to get in touch.