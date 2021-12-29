Others must be held accountable – Maxwell accusers give reaction to verdict

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial

Accusers of predatory socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have said “others must be held accountable” after she was convicted of sex-trafficking young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Virginia Roberts, also known as Virginia Giuffre, said she had “lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse” and commended the four women who testified against the 60-year-old during her New York trial.

Ms Roberts, who claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times in 2001 and two further times in New York and on Epstein’s private island, said she has “faith” others will now face justice.

Prince Andrew has categorically denied he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Roberts.

In a series of tweets, she said: “My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will remember this day always.

“Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse, my heart goes out to the many other girls and young women who suffered at her hands and whose lives she destroyed.

“I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served.

“Maxwell did not act alone.

“Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be.”

Ms Roberts said she lived with the “horrors” of Maxwell’s abuse and commended the four victims who testified against her (US Department of Justice)

Maria Farmer, the sister of Annie Farmer – who was the only victim to testify under their full name in the trial, said both of them were “sobbing with joy” after Maxwell was convicted.

In a tweet, she later said: “We are proud of one another. I have spent every moment for seven years working towards this verdict.”

Teresa Helm, another of Maxwell’s accusers, told the BBC the predator would “never again have the opportunity to take anything from anyone”.

She said: “Justice takes the lead today. I am consumed with gratitude for every brave, courageous and justice-driven person that has fought for this outcome.

“Ghislaine Maxwell will never again have the opportunity to take anything from anyone. She will reside on the other side of freedom.

“Us survivors, we go free.”

Lisa Bloom, who represents a number of Maxwell’s and Epstein’s accusers, also gave her reaction to the verdict, saying: “Moved to tears. This day has finally come.

“Convicted sex trafficker Maxwell has finally been held to account for bringing girls to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Maxwell got to walk free on this earth for 60 years. May she never walk free again.

“The lesson: you do not have to be perfect to stand up for justice.

“All four of Ghislaine’s accusers endured tough cross examinations about drug use, sexual behaviours, inconsistent statements.

“The jury saw through it and delivered justice.”

A statement from the US attorney’s office after the verdict was delivered said: “A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein.

“The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom.

“Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.

“I also want to thank the career prosecutors of the Southern District of New York, who embraced the victims’ quest for justice and have worked tirelessly, day in and day out, to ensure that Maxwell was held accountable for her crimes.