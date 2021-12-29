Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A sign at a Covid-19 walk-in test centre in Netham Park in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 25, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 360 (95%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 17 (5%) have seen a fall.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 7,773 new cases in the seven days to December 25, the equivalent of 2,415.4 per 100,000 people.

This is down from a rate of 3,029.1 for the seven days to December 18.

Southwark in London has the second highest rate, down from 2,540.2 to 2,274.6, with 7,279 new cases.

Lewisham in London has the third highest rate, up from 2,187.9 to 2,250.5, with 6,871 new cases.

Derry City & Strabane has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (1,653.1, up from 768.3); East Renfrewshire has the highest rate in Scotland (1,458.5, up from 903.6); and Cardiff has the highest rate in Wales (1,349.1, up from 820.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Barrow-in-Furness (up from 544.0 to 1,554.1)

Copeland (439.4 to 1,325.7)

Derry City & Strabane (768.3 to 1,653.1)

Tameside (708.0 to 1,569.2)

West Lancashire (533.6 to 1,324.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 29 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

