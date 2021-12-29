Boris Johnson urges revellers to take a test for New Year despite supply issues

Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged revellers to take a coronavirus test ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations but many people cannot access one amid supply issues.

Mr Johnson encouraged punters to enjoy the night in a “cautious and sensible way” by ordering a test and booking a booster jab – but pharmacies have warned of “huge” problems with lateral flow deliveries and PCRs are not available to order online for most of the UK.

While visiting a vaccination clinic in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible way.

“Take a test, ventilation, think about others – but, above all, get a booster.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a Covid vaccination centre in Milton Keynes (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph)

But Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, has said patients are often unable to find the Covid-19 tests in pharmacies because of low and “inconsistent” supplies.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Hannbeck said: “What our members are telling us is that demand for the lateral flow tests is very high at the moment due to the current guidelines around self-isolation.

“Pharmacies are reporting that every five minutes, approximately, somebody comes in to the pharmacy asking for a test.

“But, unfortunately, because of the issues around supply being patchy and inconsistent, it means that those who come for the test don’t always get it, which is very stressful not just for the pharmacy team but for the patient.

“The scale of the problem is huge because the demand is high, because of the current guidelines.”

Nearly 900,000 test kits are being provided per day according to the UK Health Security Agency – which is double the supply seen before December 18 – but Ms Hannbeck said this “isn’t enough to meet the demand” and deliveries have been “patchy”.

Pharmacies have not had enough lateral flow tests to meet demand (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In a repeat of events in the weeks before Christmas, the Government website is reporting that there are no PCR tests available for people including key workers in England and Northern Ireland.

There are also “very few available” in Scotland, while people in Wales can order the tests online for now.

Shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, described the dearth of supplies as a “total shambles” caused by “the Conservative Government’s incompetence”.

The Labour MP said: “The failure to make enough tests available weeks after they became a requirement is a total shambles.

“People are trying to do the right thing, follow the Government’s own advice and test themselves regularly, but are prevented by the Conservative Government’s incompetence.”

Providers said people have been turning up to pharmacies for lateral flow tests approximately every five minutes (Ben Birchall/PA).

The UKHSA has said tests may be temporarily unavailable on the Government website at points throughout the day due to “exceptionally high demand” and urged people not to order more tests before using the ones they have.

A spokesman said: “During periods of exceptional demand there may be temporary pauses in ordering or receiving tests, to ensure we manage distribution across the system and support changing requirements for LFD and PCR tests.

“Reduced postal schedules also impact on delivery capacity over the Christmas period.

“Rapid tests are available to order directly to people’s homes via gov.uk and availability is refreshed regularly throughout the day.