Search and rescue dog Juno found safe after going missing for six days

Search and rescue dog Juno with owner Ian Danks

A search and rescue dog has been found safe and sound after going missing for almost a week in a wooded area outside Norwich.

Juno, a search dog with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, disappeared on Tuesday, December 21, while on a training exercise in Fritton Wood, near St Olaves on the Norfolk Broads.

A large-scale search and social media appeal was quickly launched, with 65 searchers and 20 support members from a number of search and rescue teams lending their services, including personnel from Kent, Buckinghamshire and Cambridgeshire.

The female German Shorthaired Pointer was eventually spotted by a drone team on Monday morning close to where she was last seen.

After quickly being reunited with her handler and team, Juno was taken to a vet to be checked over.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue said in a statement on Facebook: “We are pleased to announce that she is in great spirits and has been checked over. Her paws are slightly sore but she is now on her way back home.