Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The Queen leads tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death

UK NewsPublished:

Desmond Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.

Reverend Desmond Tutu during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, central London (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Reverend Desmond Tutu during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, central London (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The Queen has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a tireless champion of human rights following his death aged 90.

Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died in Cape Town on Boxing Day.

In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family were “deeply saddened” by the news.

The message said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.

“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News