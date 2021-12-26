Notification Settings

Nine million TV viewers watch Queen’s Christmas message

UK NewsPublished:

The monarch talked about her ‘beloved Philip’ in the televised address.

More than nine million people watched the Queen’s speech on Christmas Day, attracting more viewers than any other programme.

The Queen’s Christmas broadcast, which was around 10 minutes long, was watched by 7.4 million viewers on the BBC and 1.7 million viewers on ITV.

The monarch reflected on a year of personal grief in her message, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” as she acknowledged the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh amid the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen Christmas broadcast was watched by 7.4 million viewers on the BBC and 1.7 million viewers on ITV (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen talked about her “beloved Philip” and how his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him”.

She also spoke fondly of her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, and of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for their focus on climate change.

The Queen, 95, concluded her speech by saying: “I wish you all a very happy Christmas.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special attracted the most viewers outside of the Queen’s broadcast.

The Strictly special, which was won by pop star Anne-Marie, was watched by an average of 5.8 million viewers, according to overnight figures from the BBC.

Most Read

