Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man, 19, detained under Mental Health Act after Windsor Castle security breach

UK NewsPublished:

Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach at the palace on Christmas Day.

Windsor Castle (Martin Keene/PA)
Windsor Castle (Martin Keene/PA)

A man who was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach on Saturday at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.

A 19-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.

Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals, the force added.

A spokesperson from Scotland Yard said: “Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered.”

They added: “Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police specialist operations.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News