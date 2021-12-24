Three arrested in Jobari Gooden murder probe

Jobari Gooden

Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street in broad daylight.

Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye, south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.

Emergency services attended the scene responding to reports of a fight in Choumert Road, where they found Mr Gooden suffering stab wounds.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.

#ARRESTS| Detectives investigating the murder of 27-year-old Jobari Gooden in #Peckham Rye a week ago today have made three arrests https://t.co/jcBrBxbovU — Southwark Police | Central South BCU (@MPSSouthwark) December 24, 2021

On Thursday, police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder at an address in Gillingham, Kent.

A man and woman, both aged 37, were arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody.