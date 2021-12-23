UK diner numbers slump to weakest level since May

Data from @OpenTableUK show the seven-day average estimate of UK seated diners fell 14 percentage points in the week to 20 Dec 2021, to 88% of the level in the equivalent week of 2019 ?

This is the lowest level since the week ending 17 May 2021 https://t.co/0yfuTWIKnS pic.twitter.com/ZQa8FsTmHv

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 23, 2021