Wizz Air announces ‘significant growth’ at Gatwick

A Wizz Air plane

Wizz Air has announced “significant growth” at Gatwick Airport to help get UK aviation “back on its feet”.

The low-cost airline said it has acquired 15 daily take-off and landing slots at the West Sussex airport from Norwegian, which axed its long-haul operations in January.

The deal means Wizz Air will have four more Airbus A321neo aircraft based at Gatwick from spring next year, taking the total to five.

This will allow it to launch a number of new routes, putting it in competition with easyJet and British Airways’ new short-haul subsidiary.

Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: “This announcement is further evidence of our commitment to London Gatwick Airport as well as the UK market, as we continue to create local jobs and deliver our promise of providing low-fare travel opportunities with excellent service to an ever-increasing range of exciting destinations, while flying one of the greenest aircraft fleets available on the market today.

“Acquiring airport slots at Gatwick Airport will enable us to enhance our presence and competitive position in the London market.

“We continue to develop our business in the United Kingdom and remain committed to making air travel affordable for all.