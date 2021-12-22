Welsh Government to provide Covid-19 update as Senedd recalled

First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks during a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff setting out coronavirus restrictions for Wales

The Welsh Government is set to brief the public on the Omicron crisis on Wednesday as the Senedd is recalled amid soaring coronavirus cases in the country.

A government media briefing will be held just after midday to update the country on the Covid situation after Cabinet talks were held on Tuesday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will make a virtual statement addressing the Senedd on the pandemic from 1.30pm and ministers will then have the opportunity to ask questions.

Daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK (PA Graphics)

The Senedd has been on winter recess since Monday.

It comes as the number of identified Omicron cases in Wales grew by 204 on Tuesday to 640.

Meanwhile, workers in Wales could be fined £60 for going to their office under new coronavirus laws if they are able to work from home.

The government has amended legislation to make attending a workplace unnecessarily a criminal offence, amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The amended legislation states that “no person may leave the place where they are living, or remain away from that place, for the purposes of work or to provide voluntary or charitable services” when it is “reasonably practicable” to do so from home.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford (Ben Birchall/PA).

It adds that anyone who contravenes this rule “commits an offence” punishable by a fine of £60.

However, people in Wales are still allowed to leave home to visit pubs and restaurants, and there is no limit on household mixing.

The latest restrictions in Wales also include the closure of nightclubs from December 27, and compulsory distancing through measures such as one-way systems in businesses to protect customers and staff.

From December 26, sporting events whether indoors or outdoors will be played behind closed doors.