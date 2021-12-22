Warrant issued for man who stalked former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis

The British Soap Awards – London

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who stalked former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis.

Alex Boston, 44, of no fixed address, failed to attend Wednesday’s sentencing hearing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to an offence of stalking involving serious alarm and distress between April 2020 and July 2021.

He bombarded Davis with social media messages and letters, and also visited her home.

Stephanie Davis arrives at the start of Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

District Judge Paul Healey issued a warrant without bail for the defendant’s arrest after his non-appearance.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) previously said the 28-year-old actress suffered panic attacks and had to move out of her home as a result of the “frightening and distressing campaign of obsessive and unwanted contact”.

Boston was identified through his Instagram account and fingerprint evidence on the letters, the CPS said.

When his former address in Moreton, Wirral, was searched, more letters intended for Davis were found.

Davis is best known for playing Sinead O’Connor on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and came to fame on BBC talent series Over The Rainbow.