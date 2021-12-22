Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A young woman in Belfast puts on her face covering as she walks past a Covid-19 safety message from Belfast city council (Liam McBurney/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 18, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 19-22) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 353 (94%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 24 (6%) have seen a fall.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 9,378 new cases in the seven days to December 18 – the equivalent of 2,914.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 842.4 in the seven days to December 11.

Wandsworth in London has the second highest rate, up from 813.7 to 2,778.6, with 9,162 new cases.

Southwark in London has the third highest rate, up from 826.5 to 2,391.1, with 7,652 new cases.

West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (1,044.5, up from 655.5); Ards & North Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (854.6, up from 726.9); and the Isle of Anglesey has the highest rate in Wales (850.4, up from 708.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Lambeth (up from 842.4 to 2,914.1)

Wandsworth (813.7 to 2,778.6)

Southwark (826.5 to 2,391.1)

Islington (726.7 to 2,260.2)

Hammersmith & Fulham (827.6 to 2,258.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 22 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 11.