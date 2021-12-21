What the papers say – December 21

A collection of British newspapers

The papers on Tuesday are dominated by confusion over lockdown rules ahead of Christmas.

The Financial Times, The Sun and The Times carry the latest in the ongoing uncertainty surrounding pandemic measures as ministers push back against Boris Johnson’s “circuit breaker” option.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 21 December https://t.co/R1HI6iQ1ro pic.twitter.com/JikwJFKbGo — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 20, 2021

Tomorrow's front page: Brits holding their breath as Boris Johnson warns he could slap Covid restrictions on Christmas at any moment https://t.co/7tM04c42SA pic.twitter.com/U8SUKT9Cq0 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 20, 2021

The i and The Independent also lead with Cabinet’s reluctance to impose restrictions, with the former reporting Mr Johnson is “unlikely” to introduce them before December 25.

The Daily Telegraph also carries the confusion caused by Cabinet’s refusal to implement pandemic measures despite advice from scientists.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Confusion at Christmas'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Dp7apkmJVx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 20, 2021



Metro has the Deputy Prime Minister’s response to the leaked photo from May 2020 of the Prime Minister and his staff at No 10 during lockdown, with Dominic Raab quoted as saying the gathering was not illegal as those in attendance were wearing suits and the location is a “place of work”.

And the Daily Star leads with a tongue-in-cheek swipe at Mr Johnson over the incident with a “Government-endorsed cut-out-and-keep ‘work meeting’ cheeseboard” which readers can supposedly use to avoid breaking lockdown laws.

The Guardian says Mr Johnson has been “accused of failing to follow science” on restrictions.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 21 December 2021: Covid surges, but cabinet split means no extra curbs – for now pic.twitter.com/TY4MzytoO2 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 20, 2021

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says the Queen will be having a quiet Christmas after cancelling her plans amid the “national confusion” on rules.