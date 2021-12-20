Three teenagers charged with 16-year-old’s murder

Three teenage boys from Gloucester have jointly been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby.

The boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court today. They cannot legally be named due to their age.https://t.co/A3YFA4Muar pic.twitter.com/7cnz2S3uiU

— Glos Police (@Glos_Police) December 20, 2021