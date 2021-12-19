What the papers say – December 19

A collection of British newspapers

Lord Frost quitting his post as Brexit minister breaks up the Omicron headlines on Sunday.

The “crisis” around Boris Johnson’s premiership has deepened after the resignation of his key ally, according to The Sunday Times.

SUNDAY TIMES: Crisis deepens for PM as key Brexit ally quits #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DNEsjdFTaC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 18, 2021

The Mail on Sunday reports the move was prompted by Lord Frost’s growing “disillusionment” with the direction taken by the Government.

MAIL OM SUNDAY: Now the minister for Brexit walks out #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0O0IrJTnvT — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 18, 2021

The story is also covered by The Sunday Telegraph, which says the Prime Minister is considering calling a third national lockdown beginning as soon as this week.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Frost quits Cabinet as Johnson considers Christmas lockdown'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/lWg7sBNBrD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 18, 2021

The Sunday Mirror reports Mr Johnson has been warned Covid hospital admissions could hit 3,000 per day in January, while The Observer cited official modelling as saying the daily number of infections could reach two million before the year ends.

Up to 50,000 doctors, nurses and other NHS staff could be out of action by Christmas Day as Omicron “rips through” the health sector’s staff, according to the Sunday People.

The Independent quotes Government scientists as telling the Prime Minister tougher restrictions are needed before January to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Tough measures needed before new year, PM told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lYANms0OU0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 18, 2021

An emergency Cobra meeting is being held on Sunday amid threats of rebellion from Tory backbenchers, reports the Sunday Express.