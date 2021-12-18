All I want for Christmas – children’s letters to Santa reveal most-coveted toys

Lego

Royal Mail has revealed this year’s most-wanted presents after receiving thousands of letters from children to Santa.

Favourites such as Lego, Playmobil and Barbie are all in the top 10, as well as board games and Scalextric.

The Playmobil range tops this year’s list, with the Barbie Dream House taking second spot.

The Barbie Dream House is the second most-wanted toy this Christmas, according to Royal Mail (Hamleys/PA)

The findings come from Royal Mail’s analysis of many of the thousands of letters sent to Santa.

The top 10 most requested toys of 2021 were listed as:

1. Playmobil

2. Barbie Dream House

3. Lego

4. Nerf Elite Flip 2.0

5. Paw Patrol

6. Board games

7. Hot Wheels

8. L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios

9. Scalextric

10. K Doll

Axelle Galera, of Royal Mail, who is in charge of ensuring children’s letters reach Reindeerland at the North Pole, said: “Royal Mail plays a special part at Christmas working with Santa and his elves for over 50 years.