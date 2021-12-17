What the papers say – December 17

A collection of British newspapers.

The papers are mostly led by the Omicron outbreak’s impact on Christmas celebrations and the ongoing fallout from the Tory party scandal.

The Times, The Guardian and The Sun lead with the effect the Omicron outbreak is having on the hospitality industry as customers cancel Christmas bookings.

THE TIMES: ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ in talks on bailout for pubs and restaurants #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/B5rYnh9UQf — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 16, 2021

Guardian front page, Friday 17 December 2021: Sunak forced to return to UK for crisis talks amid Omicron surge pic.twitter.com/E3jtBGXYW4 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 16, 2021

On tomorrow's front page: Brits face choice of parties in pub with mates or spending Christmas day with their families as Omicron cases soar https://t.co/SY2HN8Hy13 pic.twitter.com/3m5kcPBhng — The Sun (@TheSun) December 16, 2021

The Independent and the Daily Mirror carry the latest in the “Tory Christmas scandal”, reporting the Met will interview more alleged witnesses.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Johnson ‘joined No10 party’ in first lockdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GheiJjqxZj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 16, 2021

The Daily Mail reports that Tory MPs are lining up to “take aim” at chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty over his warning to Brits to rein in Christmas partying as the Omicron outbreak worsens.

The i also leads with the UK shutdown in an effort to stop the spread of Omicron in the week before Christmas.

Friday's front page: UK shuts down in bid to save Christmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/V3gWlAAi35 — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 16, 2021

The Telegraph runs with a call from the Archbishop of Canterbury, urging political leaders to “put their hands up” and acknowledge wrongdoing as he expresses his disappointment over the Tory party scandal.

TELEGRAPH: Archbishop appeals for honesty in public life #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cDGu8BN77s — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Metro and the Daily Express report that the Queen has cancelled her Christmas celebrations, with the latter saying she is setting an “example” for Omicron-hit Britain.

Front page: Queen sets 'example' by calling off Christmas party#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FA8F69nAOP — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 16, 2021

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with the Bank of England raising interest rates for the first time in three years.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 17 December https://t.co/08ASbGYPrK pic.twitter.com/vHbxUobDxS — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 16, 2021