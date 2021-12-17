Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Medical staff and volunteers prepare shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent (Leon Neal/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 13, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 14-17) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 241 (64%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 134 (36%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 4,021 new cases in the seven days to December 13 – the equivalent of 1,249.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 539.1 in the seven days to December 6.

Wandsworth in London has the second highest rate, up from 573.5 to 1,178.8, with 3,887 new cases.

Southwark in London has the third highest rate, up from 509.3 to 1,160.3, with 3,713 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (758.0, down from 861.5); West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (750.7, up from 410.7); and the Isle of Anglesey has the highest rate in Wales (665.8, down from 827.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Lambeth (up from 539.1 to 1,249.5)

Hackney & City of London (437.5 to 1,128.5)

Southwark (509.3 to 1,160.3)

Wandsworth (573.5 to 1,178.8)

Islington (451.4 to 1,035.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 17 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 13; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 6.