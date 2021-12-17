Notification Settings

Cabinet Secretary steps back from leading parties investigation

UK NewsPublished:

Simon Case’s move comes after allegations of gatherings in his own department.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has “recused himself” from leading an investigation into lockdown-breaking parties across Whitehall, following allegations of gatherings in his own department.

Mr Case had been tasked by the Prime Minister to investigate parties reported to have been held in Downing Street and the Department for Education in November and December 2020.

And it was confirmed the scope could be widened to other alleged parties if Mr Case thought it necessary.

But following reports there were two parties held in the Cabinet Office in December 2020, a No 10 spokesperson said: “To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process.

“The work will be concluded by Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

“She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the Prime Minister.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

