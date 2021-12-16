Second cub for polar bear mother Victoria at the Highland Wildlife Park

Victoria the polar bear

A polar bear cub has been born at at the Highland Wildlife Park, zookeepers have announced.

Mum Victoria gave birth to her second cub earlier this week after mating with dad Arktos during the breeding season in February.

The cub is about a foot long and the weight of guinea pig.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), which runs the park in the Cairngorms, said staff were delighted when they first heard the distinct high-pitched cub sounds coming from the den on Tuesday.

In footage released by RZSS, the new cub can be seen cuddling with his mum.

RZSS spokesperson Vickie Larkin, carnivore team leader at Highland Wildlife Park, said: “This is a tremendous occasion which is a testament to our team’s hard-work.

“While we are excited about the new arrival, we are not celebrating quite yet as the first few weeks of a polar bear’s life is critical, with potential immune system complications and mum’s need for privacy during this time our top priority.

Pitter patter of tiny polar bear paws?‍❄️ We’re delighted to announce Victoria has given birth to a cub! The first few months are critical, so visitors won't be able to view mum & cub just yet while we give them space during this delicate stage. See more➡️https://t.co/UA5MHlWhpz pic.twitter.com/KlsL3uFRKH — Highland Wildlife Park (@HighlandWPark) December 16, 2021

Arktos and Victoria’s previous cub, Hamish, was the UK’s first polar bear cub in 25 years, when he was born in December 2017.

As part of the breeding programme for the species, Hamish moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in November 2020.

Ms Larkin added: “ Victoria is a very attentive mother and we’re pleased to say they are both doing well so far.

“We will not know if the little one is a boy or girl until we are able to perform health checks in the spring and they will be named shortly after.

“Polar bears are born blind and do not open their eyes until they are a month old.”