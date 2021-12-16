Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Heathrow given green light to raise passenger charges by more than 50%

UK NewsPublished:

The Civil Aviation Authority said increase ‘reflects the uncertainty of the recovery of passenger volumes at the airport from the pandemic’.

A plane flies over a Heathrow sign as it comes in to land
A plane flies over a Heathrow sign as it comes in to land

Heathrow has been given permission to increase charges by more than 50% from January 1.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on the west London airport’s price per passenger next year will be £30.19.

The current cap is £19.60.

Charges are paid by airlines but are generally passed on to passengers in air fares.

The figure of £30.19 “reflects the uncertainty of the recovery of passenger volumes at the airport from the pandemic, particularly following the emergence of new information about the Omicron variant of Covid-19”, according to the CAA.

The cap will move up or down depending on factors such as passenger numbers and commercial revenue.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News