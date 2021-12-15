What the papers say – December 15

A collection of British newspapers

A Tory revolt over Covid restrictions and the murder of 16-month-old Star Hobson are covered in the national papers on Wednesday.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph report on the 99 Tory MPs who rebelled against the Prime Minister’s Covid restrictions.

Front page: Revolt bruises Boris, but will PM be proved right? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9wiYPGtVkD — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 14, 2021

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tory Covid rebels deal hammer blow to Johnson's authority'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/TA1cFNAYhY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 14, 2021

The Guardian says the rebellion will force Boris Johnson to depend on Labour support.

Guardian front page, 15 December 2021: Johnson suffers huge Tory rebellion over Covid passes pic.twitter.com/rdsyHsQFgu — The Guardian (@guardian) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports murdered toddler Star was “failed five times by social workers” prior to her death.

Metro and the Daily Mirror also lead with the story, with the latter reporting the toddler’s mother “let lover brutally batter” the youngster to death.

Tomorrow's front page: Monstrous – Mum let lover brutally batter 16-month-old Star to death #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/6HBMZoNTkk pic.twitter.com/Gwsayn9EKZ — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 14, 2021

The i dedicates its front page to Omicron and its threat to Christmas celebrations.

The Daily Star takes a swipe at Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab over the number of patients currently being treated in hospital with Omicron.

The Sun carries the Queen’s plans to host Christmas despite the threat of the variant.

On tomorrow's front page: Queen WILL host Christmas party and Charles visits vaccination centre in boost for #JabsArmy https://t.co/YjZBHCPBou pic.twitter.com/Hh0YjcArDY — The Sun (@TheSun) December 14, 2021

And the Financial Times leads with the United Arab Emirates suspending talks with the US over its deal to buy fighter jets as relations between the two countries deteriorate.