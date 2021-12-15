Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tube disruption expected at weekend as rota row continues

UK NewsPublished:

Transport for London advised people to ‘check before they travel and consider using buses’.

Passengers on the Tube
Passengers on the Tube

Travellers have been warned of disruption this weekend as London Underground drivers stage a third round of strikes in a row over rosters.

Transport for London (TfL) said five lines as well as Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines will be affected by a strike by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

TfL also said RMT strike action is expected on the Central and Victoria lines on Friday “despite months of talks” over changes to rosters.

The Night Tube, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed weeks ago but has been disrupted by industrial action.

The union claims TfL has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed to choose whether to work on night services.

TfL on Wednesday advised commuters to “check before they travel and consider using buses”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News