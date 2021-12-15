Police commissioner calls pub punch allegation ‘absurd’

Steve Turner

A Police and Crime Commissioner who is being investigated over a historic sexual offence claim says he is now facing an “absurd allegation” that he punched someone in a pub.

Steve Turner, the Tory PCC for Cleveland, said he will be cleared and has repeatedly refused calls for him to resign or temporarily stand aside.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it is now looking into three fresh allegations – one of which the PCC said related to an anonymous claim he punched someone in a pub.

The historic sexual assault allegation, dating back to the 1980s, is being investigated by another force for the IOPC.

Mr Turner had already refused to stand down after it emerged he received a caution for handling £15 of stolen goods when he was a supermarket manager on Teesside in the 1990s.

The PCC said one of the three, latest, claims related to an anonymous, “absurd allegation” that he punched someone in a pub, at some point in 2019.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Anyone who knows me will know how ridiculous such an accusation is so once again I AM CONFIDENT THERE IS NO TRUTH IN IT AND I WILL BE CLEARED OF THE WHOLE THING.

“I am currently pursuing complaints against the press and some individuals and can categorically state that no amount of malicious and false allegations will stop me from making a positive difference for the public, Cleveland Police and victims locally as the democratically elected PCC.”

An IOPC spokesman said the body must determine if allegations that a PCC may have committed an offence should be criminally investigated.

He said: “As set out in legislation, we only investigate serious complaints or conduct matters, specifically those involving criminal allegations, involving PCCs and their deputies.