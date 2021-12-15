Notification Settings

Double murderer who sexually assaulted bodies in hospitals will die in jail

UK NewsPublished:

David Fuller, 67, beat and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in Kent in 1987.

David Fuller court case

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 dead women and girls in hospital mortuaries will never be released from prison.

David Fuller, 67, beat and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

He also filmed himself abusing at least 102 corpses, including a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds, and a 100-year-old woman over 12 years before his arrest in December 2020.

Fuller attacked his victims in the mortuaries of the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he had worked as an electrician since 1989.

He pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Knell and Ms Pierce days into his Maidstone Crown Court trial after previously admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

David Fuller court case
Caroline Pierce was killed in 1987 (Family/PA)

He also pleaded guilty to 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 victims in mortuaries between 2008 and November 2020.

They included the sexual penetration of a corpse, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving sexual interference with a corpse and taking indecent images of children.

