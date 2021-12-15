Booster rollout ramps up as top medic says all adults need the jab

All adults across England can book a booster jab (Jacob King/PA)

The NHS is ramping up its mammoth booster effort even further as all adults across England are offered a third jab in the race against the spread of the Omicron variant.

The country’s top medic has urged people to “please, get boosted now” in a sombre television advert, as the rollout extends to everyone aged 18 and above.

It came as new restrictions were approved in Parliament on Tuesday evening, including the requirement to wear face coverings at more indoor spaces in England, and the introduction of NHS Covid passes for access to nightclubs and large venues.

With almost 100 Conservative MPs voting against the mandatory passes measure, Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.

“Boosters give you the best possible protection against the virus and should significantly reduce your risk of serious illness and hospitalisation.” Professor Chris Whitty, @CMO_England, on why you should Get Boosted Now.⬇️https://t.co/nXkGch37Ya pic.twitter.com/Te7tRXkqZ6 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 14, 2021

But the majority backing for the new rules was welcomed by NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson, who said they “should help slow the spread of the virus and help ease pressure on the NHS as we head into what is set is to be our most difficult ever winter”.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had thanked NHS workers for their “incredible efforts” and called for their help in delivering the “biggest, fastest vaccination drive this country has ever seen”.

In the letter, published on Twitter, Mr Johnson acknowledged that while healthcare staff are “tired and weary”, they know “how critical it is that we get Britain boosted, and fast”.

In an advert which aired on ITV on Tuesday evening, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said every adult “needs” to get a booster jab in the face of the “highly infectious” variant.

He told viewers: “Boosters give you the best possible protection against the virus and should significantly reduce your risk of serious illness and hospitalisation.”

All adults in England can now take up the offer of a coronavirus booster vaccine (Liam McBurney/PA)

The NHS national booking system opened up to all over 18s on Wednesday, and while people are eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccine they can book after two months.

It marks the NHS meeting its objective to offer every eligible adult a chance to book a booster before the New Year.

Prof Whitty had already warned the Cabinet of a “significant increase in hospitalisations” from Omicron, and Mr Johnson told ministers to expect a “huge spike” in infections.

The stark messages came as almost 60,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported, the highest total since January 9, driven by the surge in the highly-transmissible variant.

Prof Whitty also said it is “too early to say how severe” the strain is after suggestions from South Africa that it could be relatively mild.

And the World Health Organisation’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned people they underestimate coronavirus at their peril, as he voiced concerns the Omicron variant is being dismissed by some as “mild”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told MPs that even if it did turn out to be less severe than the Delta variant, the fact it was so easily spread meant “it still has the potential to overwhelm the NHS”.

Downing Street did not reject a suggestion that new Omicron cases could hit a million per day next week based on a “valid” estimate from the UK Health Security Agency that daily infections are currently around 200,000.

In Scotland, people have been urged to limit their mixing by socialising with only up to two other households indoors either side of Christmas.

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, politicians also backed mandatory Covid certification regulations for patrons wishing to access nightclubs, pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises.

In Wales, the public was told to prepare for more restrictions in the coming weeks, but the nation’s health minister insisted politicians do not want to “cancel Christmas”.