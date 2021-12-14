Notification Settings

Weekly registered Covid deaths fall as nation battles rising Omicron cases

UK NewsPublished:

ONS figures showed 792 deaths were registered in the week to December 3 where ‘novel coronavirus’ was on the death certificate.

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered in England and Wales has fallen for the third week in a row, as the countries battle rising Omicron cases.

Some 792 deaths were registered in the week to December 3 where “novel coronavirus” was mentioned on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This represents 6.8% of all deaths registered over the seven-day period and is a 3% fall from the previous week when 817 deaths were recorded.

The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, with case numbers thought to be doubling every two to three days.

It is too early to see what impact the rise will have in the weekly ONS data on Covid-19 deaths.

So far, the Government has confirmed one patient has died with the new variant.

