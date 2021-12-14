Sturgeon: Restrict socialising to three households before and after Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has urged people across Scotland to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas to help combat the “exponential” rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Scotland’s First Minister said she is not asking people to “cancel” Christmas and is not proposing limits on the size of household gatherings on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or Christmas Eve but that “keeping your celebrations as small as family circumstances allow is sensible”.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said the limit to social gatherings is advice, not a legal requirement.

She warned people “must take Omicron extremely seriously” as the country recorded 110 new cases of the variant in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 296, with two people in hospital confirmed to have the strain.

The First Minister said: “My key request today is this: before and immediately after Christmas, please minimise your social mixing with other households as much as you can.

“However, if you do plan on socialising, either at home or in indoor public places, we are asking that you limit the number of households represented in your group to a maximum of three. And make sure you test before you go.”