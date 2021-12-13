Zoo names rare trio of newborn monkeys Brussel, Sprout and Cranberry

A rare trio of newborn monkeys born at a London zoo have been named Brussel, Sprout and Cranberry as Christmas approaches.

The baby Colombian spider monkeys were born at Chessington World of Adventures Zoo in November, but have just received their names – a nod to the festive period and their vegetarian diet.

The species is deemed critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The newborns were born in November but have just received their names (Chessington World of Adventures Zoo)

Brussel and Sprout, a rare set of male-female twins, were born on November 13 to mother Kryah, 10, and 12-year-old father Mariecello.

This is only the fourth time in Europe that Colombian spider monkey twins have been born and survived since records began in 1958, according to data accessed by the zoo.

Another male, Cranberry, is approaching three weeks old after being born to mother Wookie.

Keepers say they are happy with the monkeys’ progress (Chessington World of Adventures Zoo)

“It’s been hugely exciting for the entire zoo team as we welcome our rare new arrivals to Chessington,” said Sam Whitbread, zoo collections manager at Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

We’re monitoring their wellbeing and development extremely closely, and so far we’re very happy with the progress the babies have made.”