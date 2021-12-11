What the papers say – December 11

A collection of British newspapers

The spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus dominates the headlines on Saturday.

Boosters make a number of the front pages, after the UK Health Security Agency referred to data which suggests a third jab can give 75% protection.

The Sun, Daily Mail and i all focus on the analysis pointing towards boosters being a key in the fight against the new variant.

Tomorrow's front page: Brits urged to get Covid booster as data shows triple-jab protection is best way to beat Omicron — The Sun

The Daily Express takes a similar positive outlook, while the Independent leads on the data suggesting boosters are needed because protection against mild symptomatic disease from Omicron after two jabs is substantially reduced.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Two jabs are not enough to protect Omicron — Neil Henderson

The Times and The Guardian focus on new efforts to control the spread, with the latter referring to a leaked document saying stringent measures are needed by December 18.

Guardian front page, Saturday 11 December 2021: Tough Covid curbs needed by next week, leak reveals — The Guardian

The Daily Telegraph reports that a “coalition of leading figures” are calling for schools to be kept open “come what may”, as part of its Campaign for Children.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Keep the schools open, come what may' — The Telegraph

The Daily Mirror says it has done a survey suggesting three in four people are less likely to follow new restrictions after the controversy around Christmas festivities in Downing Street last year.

The Financial Times says questions around the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat are among the Prime Minister’s continued woes.

Just published: Front page of the FT Weekend, UK edition, for 11/12 December — Financial Times