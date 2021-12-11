Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

John Lewis pulls ‘Lollita’ child’s party dress from shelves

UK NewsPublished:

The dress has a name similar to the 1955 novel Lolita, which deals with child sex abuse.

John Lewis trends
John Lewis trends

John Lewis has pulled a child’s party dress named “Lollita” from its shelves after receiving criticism for stocking it.

The Chi Chi London Lollita Party Dress was on sale for children aged three to 11 years old on the retailer’s website for £50.

The name is similar to Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel Lolita, which details child sex abuse.

It outlines how a middle-aged professor abuses a 12-year-old girl.

The description of the dress, which was previously on John Lewis’ website, said: “This dress is sure to become a partywear favourite.

“Lined with satin for a soft and comfortable finish, this pretty dress features delicate metallic embroidery, scalloped edges and a chiffon skirt with tulle underlay that’s perfect for twirling on the dance floor.”

Chi Chi London is a fashion brand which stocks its clothes with the department store.

The dress does not appear on the company’s website either.

The PA news agency has contacted the brand for comment.

Television presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell tweeted about the dress to her followers.

She said: “If you were going to think of a name for a child’s party dress, what would you NOT call it?”

Replying to her tweet, one person said: “That’s grotesque and vile.”

Another person added: “I would not be able to buy it with that name. Crazy to call it that. The dress is very pretty but I couldn’t.”

One Twitter user stated it was different to the novel due to having two “ls” in the name.

A spokeswoman from John Lewis said: “We removed this product from sale as soon as it was brought to our attention and we apologise for the upset caused.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News