Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross isolating after staff member tests positive

UK NewsPublished:

The party worker took a lateral flow test on Wednesday night which was positive.

Douglas Ross
Douglas Ross

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The unnamed worker was in Holyrood on Wednesday, but received a positive result from a lateral flow test later that night.

He is self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR test.

The party worker was in Holyrood on Wednesday, and later returned a positive lateral flow test (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Ross, who did a lateral flow test late on Wednesday afternoon, which was negative, is being PCR-tested as a precaution.

He is isolating while he awaits the results of that test, with five other members of staff in the Scottish Conservatives doing the same.

Bosses at the Scottish Parliament have been informed of the situation, as the party worker was in the building on Wednesday, the Conservatives confirmed.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News