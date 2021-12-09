Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross isolating after staff member tests positive

Douglas Ross

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The unnamed worker was in Holyrood on Wednesday, but received a positive result from a lateral flow test later that night.

He is self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR test.

The party worker was in Holyrood on Wednesday, and later returned a positive lateral flow test (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Ross, who did a lateral flow test late on Wednesday afternoon, which was negative, is being PCR-tested as a precaution.

He is isolating while he awaits the results of that test, with five other members of staff in the Scottish Conservatives doing the same.